Metal Gear Solid Delta Difficulty Level Depends on Perspective

Sometimes, in all in how you look at things.

The difficulty in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will depend on whether players use the game’s original, fixed perspective or the new third-person option.

Konami has been taking its time with the remade title, overhauling character models and locations using Unreal Engine 5 but keeping the same dialogue for that perfect hit of nostalgia. While it’s due out before the end of the year, no release date has been specified just yet.

“We had originally planned to make it possible to switch between the two viewpoints at any time during gameplay, but we decided against it,” creative producer Yuji Korekado said in an interview with Famitsu (translated by VGC).

TRENDING Rumor: GTA 6 Internally Delayed To 2026, Jason Schreier Cannot Confirm Or Deny (Yet) There’s a sizzling rumor about Grand Theft Auto 6 that people really don’t want to be true. Read More

“The difficulty level changes drastically depending on the viewpoint. The ‘New Style’ has a wider, more linear field of view, and you can shoot your gun while moving, so the difficulty level was lower than we had expected.

However, if we adjusted it to match the ‘New Style’, the ‘Legacy Style’ would become too difficult, so we decided to split the play style in two. The ‘Legacy Style’ is close to the difficulty level of the original version, and we are adjusting the ‘New Style’ from scratch,” Korekado concluded.

The title is set in the 1960s, during the peak of the Cold War. Protagonist Naked Snake is tasked with infiltrating a jungle deep within Soviet Russia to rescue a nuclear scientist. The original game is considered one of the greatest video games of all time.

The next game in the long-running series, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will be released for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S in 2024, though no release date has been announced.