Fortnite Tease Reveals A Crossover With Texas Chainsaw Massacre & Saw

We’re in October, and that typically means a full force of horror content is inbound. Halloween is quickly approaching, so you will see countless horror crossovers with some of your favorite video games still being supported. Of course, we’re also still waiting on some games to make their announcements about what’s to come during this spooky season. Included in that mix is Fortnite, a game we typically see celebrate the Halloween season in a big way.

Fortnitemares is an annual event that offers players a variety of new content. We’re still waiting to know when that event will officially kick off and what will be included. However, thanks to a report from Gamerant, we’re getting a sneak peek of two crossovers coming to the game. These two crossover IPs are from rather gruesome horror movie franchises, each with a large fan base, so you can expect to see plenty of these skins in action once they officially drop.

It was noted that a new loading screen for Fortnite featured Leatherface from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Billy the Puppet from the Saw franchises. Again, these are two massive horror franchises, and we’re sure plenty of fans would be interested in acquiring this skin for the game, but again, we’re left waiting right now to find out when these two will officially be available.

As mentioned earlier, Fortnitemates is a big seasonal event for the Fortnite battle royale game. It typically comes with new challenges, weapons, points of interest, and, of course, as mentioned skins. We shouldn’t have to wait too long before we see Fortnite focus on the horror content. We had previously reported on a leak that suggested Fortnitemares would be kicking off on October 15, 2024, so that might be the date to keep in mind.