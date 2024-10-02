Bethesda Is Aware You Want The Elder Scrolls 6

We’re still waiting on news for The Elder Scrolls 6. Quite a few fans wish we could get something, even a tidbit of information, about this game at this point. But right now, the focus is on Starfield. This is Bethesda’s big new IP and might become a noteworthy franchise similar to its Fallout and The Elder Scrolls IPs. However, the studio fully knows that players are still heavily anticipating that next fantasy RPG dose.

Years ago, we had a teaser for The Elder Scrolls 6, and while Bethesda alerted fans that this game wouldn’t be coming until after Starfield, the hype train was already barreling down the tracks. We are likely a good ways off before we get any new substantial news about The Elder Scrolls 6, but it was mentioned recently in an interview on GamesRadar. The publication had the chance to speak with Bethesda’s design director, Emil Pagliarulo. During the conversation, the design director admitted that the development team had not forgotten fans’ anticipation for this upcoming game.

The interview wasn’t about The Elder Scrolls 6, but Starfield. It was asked to Emil what the team has learned from Starfield that might carry over to future projects. In their response, they directly mentioned The Elder Scrolls 6, although nothing specific about what features or elements of Starfield could appear in this upcoming RPG.

TRENDING Rumor: GTA 6 Internally Delayed To 2026, Jason Schreier Cannot Confirm Or Deny (Yet) There’s a sizzling rumor about Grand Theft Auto 6 that people really don’t want to be true. Read More

Fans really, really, really want The Elder Scrolls 6. – Emil Pagliarulo

Emil really focused on how aware they were that fans wanted to know something about the game. But again, we’re left waiting in silence for the most part. It’s allowing expectations to continue to grow at this point. In fact, the expectations might be out of control, as Skyrim’s lead designer has previously stated that Bethesda might find expectations too high to meet after fans waited for years to receive the next game.

We just have to continue waiting for that next little nugget of information about the game. When that will be is anyone’s guess right now.