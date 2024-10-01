Sea of Stars Free Update Gets Release Date, Will Add Local Co-op

Sabotage Studio has announced that the free “Dawn of Equinox” DLC for Sea of Stars will launch on November 12 (via Gematsu). This update will add local co-op, refinements, and a number of quality-of-life improvements.

“Following a year of incredible support from the Sea of Stars community, “Dawn of Equinox” is Sabotage Studio’s gift to thank more than five million players for their unwavering love for Sea of Stars,” a statement from the studio reads. ““Dawn of Equinox” includes some of the most requested features and improvements informed by feedback from players. The update represents Sabotage Studio’s fully realized vision for Sea of Stars‘ spectacular adventure.”

Players will be able to enjoy the game’s entire story with up to three players. The update will also add a new gameplay loop, a revamped prologue, a bonus cinematic, difficulty presets, and a speedrun mode.

In Sea of Stars, players control Valere and Zale, Solstice Warriors who utilize the power of the sun and moon to fight a god-like alchemist called the Fleshmancer. They are joined on their quest by Garl, a warrior-cook and childhood friend, Seraï, an assassin, B’st, a golem, and Resh’an, an immortal alchemist.

A paid DLC, “Throes of the Watchmaker,” is set to release in spring 2025.

“This downloadable content finds the Solstice Warriors Valere and Zale venturing into the miniature clockwork world of Horloge. In this magical land where denizens are threatened by a cursed carnival, our heroes will need to adapt to unfamiliar rules if their Sun and Moon powers are to manifest,” the DLC’s description reads.

Sea of Stars is currently available for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The game won Best Indie Game at the 2023 Golden Joystick Awards and Best Independent Game at The Game Awards 2023.