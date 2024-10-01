Final Fantasy XVI Team Wants to Launch Game on Xbox Consoles

In a new interview with Sports Illustrated’s Video Games site, Square Enix producer Naoki Yoshida expressed interest in releasing Final Fantasy XVI for Xbox consoles. Unfortunately, it’s unclear when–or if–this will happen.

“Of course we did announce the PC version of the game, so looking towards the Xbox version, we do want to release it on Xbox,” Yoshida said. “But when it comes to the specifics such as when the game would be available and such, we are not in a position to be able to share anything. But of course, I want to say that it’s not as if there’s zero hope, and we very much do want to achieve that. So players should not give up in terms of their hopes.”

Final Fantasy XVI was released in June 2023 exclusively for the PlayStation 5. It was released for PC on September 17.

In early 2024, Square Enix announced that it would be “aggressively pursuing” a multiplatform strategy going forward, eyeing Nintendo platforms along with PC and Xbox, in addition to its preferred launches on PlayStation.

The most recent mainline title in the franchise brought in tons of new, young fans, according to the game’s DLC director, Takeo Kujiraoka.

“In recent years, players of the Final Fantasy series have tended to skew towards a higher age range,” Kujiraoka said. “However, this time survey results show that more people in their teens and 20s played Final Fantasy XVI. I think this shows that, to a certain extent, we’ve achieved one of our initial goals – to have players of all ages play the latest Final Fantasy game.”

Ahead of the game’s PC release, Naoki Yoshida, the producer of Final Fantasy XVI, asked that PC players refrain from installing or creating inappropriate or offensive mods.