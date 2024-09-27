Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Players Find Issue with Emote Feature

Players participating in recent beta weekends for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 have noticed a serious problem with the game’s emotes. One Reddit user posted a video of the issue in question, showing that certain emotes allow players to see in the third person. This could give an unfair advantage, and many fans are begging the developers to ensure that emotes are in first person only.

The video in question shows a player using one of these emotes, allowing them to reveal the location of two of their opponents. According to longtime fans, this was also a problem in 2018’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

Earlier this week, developer Treyarch announced a list of changes coming to Black Ops 6 following feedback from players during its multiplayer beta period. It’s unclear whether the emote issue will be fixed before launch next month.

“Our Beta was immensely helpful in identifying and resolving some performance-related issues,” Treyarch said.

“Over the course of the Beta, we identified several areas that were impacting in-game performance. Some areas where we’ve made progress on performance include resolving general script errors, addressing issues related to our in-game user interface as well as overall improvements and fixes to our asset streaming.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be fully released on October 25, 2024 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The game will be the twenty-first installment in the Call of Duty series and the seventh main entry in the Black Ops subseries, following the 2020 title Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.