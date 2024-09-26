Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake Gets Incredible Gameplay Trailer

Square Enix has shared an expansive new gameplay trailer for the upcoming title Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, scheduled to release this November. Fans can now get a better look at the title’s story, features, job classes, and impressive visuals.

The new title will have fully-voiced cutscenes and its soundtrack will feature a full orchestra. These elements were supervised by the creator of the franchise himself, Yuji Horii. Random encounters have been added, along with new abilities not seen in the original title, though the combat will remain turn-based and can be sped up.

Check out the new gameplay trailer for Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake below:

A dynamic day/night system will make the game feel more realistic, and in a frightening twist, monsters will be able to make their way into towns. NPCs will provide hints for stumped gamers, and unique treasures have been added around the map.

“Years ago, the great hero Ortega bid farewell to his wife and child as he set off on a quest to defeat the villainous Archfiend, Baramos,” the game’s description reads. “Ortega failed his quest, and Baramos still threatens the world. Now, on their sixteenth birthday, Ortega’s only child is summoned by the king of Aliahan and entrusted with a mission of the highest import: to take on Ortega’s quest, vanquish Baramos, and save the world.”

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake will be released on November 14 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store. Dragon Quest I and II HD-2D Remakes are coming sometime in 2025. The games were first released in 1986 and 1987, respectively.