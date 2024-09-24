Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered Confirmed For PS5 & PC

Did you miss out on the chance to dive into Guerrilla Games’ iconic action RPG adventure when it was first released? Horizon Zero Dawn was a big hit back in 2017 when it initially launched. Later on, we finally saw the title release for the PC platform. But now it looks like the game is gearing up for another release, this time as a remastered edition. Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered is coming to the marketplace on both the PC and PlayStation 5 platforms.

Earlier today, we had the official PlayStation State of Play event. Plenty of rumors and speculations highlighted that the showcase would be coming out sometime this month. However, it was only yesterday that Sony confirmed that they would hold a thirty-minute presentation. During the presentation, we were told that Aloy is making another return this year.

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered was unveiled as a game for the PC and PlayStation 5 platforms. It will provide players with a few new enhancements, making this game look stunning and allowing newcomers to try it out. Best of all, it’s not a game you will have to wait on very long, as the State of Play stream confirmed the game would be arriving in the marketplace on October 31, 2024.

Pre-orders are now available, but if you missed out on the stream, you can view the Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered trailer in the video we embedded below.

That said, this wasn’t the only game featuring Aloy at the showcase. We also got another look at the upcoming LEGO Horizon Adventures. You can check out the new footage revealed for that game right here. Likewise, players can still find Horizon Zero Dawn available from when it was initially released on PlayStation 4 and PC platforms; just don’t go in expecting it to meet the same quality as this upcoming remastered edition.