PlayStation 5 Update Might Fix Your FF16 Graphical Issues

The PlayStation 5 just had a big update earlier this month. If you recall, the update brought players to version 24.06-10.00.00. With it, you had a few notable new features brought to the console, such as the new customizable Welcome Hub. That might have prompted players to update their consoles quickly, but if they were playing Final Fantasy 16, the update might have quickly become a regret.

Final Fantasy 16 players were left with graphical issues and crashes in the game, which seemed to stem from the recent PlayStation 5 update. Fans were left waiting for Square Enix or Sony to rectify these issues. Thanks to a Gamerant report, we’re discovering that the PlayStation 5 just now received a new update. That’s bringing players up to version 24.06-10.01.00.

The patch notes only state that this update was released to provide new performance and stability improvements. That said, it also prompted Square Enix to message their followers that they should download this update. On X, the Square Enix team alerted followers on the Final Fantasy XVI account of the recent update. It then asked players to download it and try Final Fantasy XVI, as this could solve the issues players might have been dealing with.

We will continue to work on investigating this issue in collaboration with SIE. #FF16 — FINAL FANTASY XVI (@finalfantasyxvi) September 20, 2024

However, they later replied that they are still investigating this issue in collaboration with SIE. So even if this update does resolve the issues most payers were dealing with, the investigation might reveal why this happened and potentially protect developers from facing a similar situation later on.

That said, we’ll have to wait a bit and see if this update resolved everyone’s issues or not. Perhaps we’ll see yet another update from Sony before the month wraps if there are still graphical and performance issues plaguing games. But again, if you have yet to do so, you can update your PlayStation 5 console to the latest 24.06.10.01.00 version.