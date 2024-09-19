Star Wars Jedi Survivor Patch Praised, But Yet Called “Not Enough” On PC

There’s a disturbance in the Force! Well, with one of the games that has the Force, that is. It’s been well over a year since Respawn Entertainment dropped Star Wars Jedi Survivor, and while it did have a positive reception at launch and was hailed as being one of the best games of 2023, there were many issues that occurred at launch that can’t be ignored. Key among those issues was that, at launch on PC, the game wasn’t “up to snuff” in many respects. If you recall, Respawn even delayed the game for a month to try to work out many bugs and issues it had across PC and console.

The problem was that those bugs didn’t get fixed in full at launch in April 2024, and due to that, many were hoping that Respawn would fix things in subsequent patches. However, as Digital Foundry broke down in a new video, the latest patch, Patch 9, does fix some things that fans should be happy about, but they still rate the game as “poor” in performance on PC.

While we won’t go into the nitty-gritty about what they say, they do a good job of showcasing that one of the key things they point out is that there are still stability, framerate, and animation issues that remain from when the game launched. In other words, the game isn’t as smooth as it should be, even if you have a high-end PC, and that’s pretty bad. Plus, they highlight other “choppy” elements, which really should’ve been fixed by now, but they haven’t been. That’s not what gamers want/need when they’re trying to enjoy a good game.

While we’d like to say that this is a “rare occurrence” of games needing lots of extra time to get fixed, we know that this isn’t the case. There have been numerous games on both console and PC in the last year or two that haven’t been optimized properly or even checked properly for bugs, glitches, and other woes that can hinder game performance. They simply rush things out and hope that fans don’t mind when things don’t line up with how they should be.

The reason this is important to point out is that EA recently confirmed that the follow-up to Star Wars Jedi Survivor is coming from Respawn and will end the trilogy saga. While fans are right to be happy about a third game in the line, they’re likely to be nervous about how well the title will play at launch, especially if they choose to play on PC.