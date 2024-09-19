Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Gets A Brief Mention

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is an iconic RPG from the talented folks at BioWare. However, you might notice now that this game is dated. We saw the title launch back in 2003, and with as much love as this game had received, it’s clear a remake would be warranted. Fortunately, we were given the official announcement of a remake in 2021. That said, development has been anything but smooth.

We were initially told in 2021 that Aspyr would be developing this remake for both the PC and PlayStation 5 platforms. However, that didn’t last very long, as Saber Interactive would get control of the remake a year later, in August 2022. Not long after that, we saw some uncertainty within the company.

Saber Interactive was picked up by Embracer Group in 2020, but if you recall, it was just this year that Embracer Group sold the company to Beacon Interactive. So, some fans were wondering if Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic would ever see the light of day. While we haven’t seen anything official on the game in a long time, a new press release does mention that Saber Interactive is working on the upcoming remake.

Thanks to a report from The Gamer, we’re learning today that a press release featuring Saber Interactive received investments from Aleph and Crestview. Now, the investment mentions that Saber Interactive would be able to pay off all debt owned by Embracer Group after the recent management-led buyout. However, if you read onward, we get a small breakdown of Saber Interactive. The press release mentions that Saber Interactive is working on a few upcoming games, including Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

Of course, Saber Interactive has a wide variety of other games in the works outside of just Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. For instance, the upcoming Jurassic Park Survival game is coming out into the marketplace. But at the very least, it’s reassuring to know that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic isn’t dead.