Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble Gets New Update

Bug fixes, additional features, and a new crossover are here.

Released back in June, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble has proven to be a hit with audiences in the West. To keep the party going, Sega has released a new update for the tricky platformer, including fixes, tweaks, a new Battle Mode, and a unique new collaboration.

The game’s newest collab is with none other than Dole, a fitting partner for a title filled to the brim with bananas. Players will find new banana designs, items, and even a special stage to test out their skills.

Fans can also enjoy the new Battle Mode, Gem Heist, along with the option to skip end-stage animations and plenty of new bug fixes and adjustments. Finally, Beat from Jet Set Radio and Axel from Crazy Taxi will finally be added to the game on September 19 for those who have the Digital Deluxe Edition. The characters can also be purchased separately.

TRENDING Rumor: GTA 6 Internally Delayed To 2026, Jason Schreier Cannot Confirm Or Deny (Yet) There’s a sizzling rumor about Grand Theft Auto 6 that people really don’t want to be true. Read More

Check out the full patch notes for Version 1.20 of Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble below:

Update Content

Updated the game with special stage and banana-themed designs as well as limited-edition style items as part of the Dole collaboration

Added Gem Heist, a new Battle Mode game

Added an option to view the players behind you during Battle Mode

Made improvements to matchmaking for Battle Random People

Tweaked the layouts and visuals of the Race Mode stages Cookie Circuit, Rose Tower, and Farm Frenzy

Enabled the option to customise your Chat Wheel on the mode selection screen when battling with friends online or via local communication

Made it possible to use the cancel button to skip the animation that plays after clearing a, Adventure Mode stage

Reduced lad in Battle Mode

Added additional content

Removed a bug where grazing against another ball would cause the Item Gague to continuously fill up in Battle Mode

Fixed a bug where your character would tilt a direction when going through a Wormhole in Adventure Mode

Corrected an issue in Adventure Mode and Race for Battle Mode where a player’s arrival at the goal wouldn’t register if they passed the goal after colliding with it at high-speed

Fixed features affected by the Ver. 1.11 update’s framerate adjustments — the camera sensitivity settings, conveyor belt movement, and seesaw physics are now consistent with their behaviour during Ver. 1.10

Corrected issues related to replays and ghosts created in previous versions

Improved game stability

Improved the display/visuals of various in-game screens and fixed other minor bugs

The rebellious graffiti artist Beat and the iconic Crazy Taxi driver Axel are joining the bunch on September 19, 2024 at 7:00pm PT! Each character brings their own unique flair: Beat transforms all in-game bananas into spray cans, paying tribute to the Jet Set franchise, while Axel turns bananas into coins, letting you rack up some crazy money!

But that’s not all! You can deck out your monkey with 15 new customisation items, featuring outfits for Shadow, NiGHTS, Gilius, Akira, and Majima.

The SEGA Pass, individual character packs, and costume set are all available as individual purchases. Players who upgrade to the Digital Deluxe Edition will save on the entire bundle!

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble was released on the Nintendo Switch on June 25, 2024. In a report published shortly after the game’s launch, Sega announced that the title was selling extremely well in North America despite poor sales in Japan.