Black Panther Game Will Use New Groundbreaking Storytelling Technology

EA recently held an investor day showcase. It was a means to highlight their plans going forward and the profits expected. The showcase is mainly focused on the business side of things. However, we do get some small tidbits of gaming information. For instance, one of this showcase’s big headlines was that new storytelling technology was being implemented. Black Panther will apparently be the first game to feature this new technology, but it is far from the last.

Thanks to a report from WCCFtech, we learned today that EA Entertainment and Technology president Laura Miele spoke about this new technology. The information was brief, but we learned that Black Panther will tell an original story and feature the various iconic characters from the world of Wakanda. We’re a good way off from seeing this game, but the tidbit of information that fans are running with here is that all-new technology is being implemented. It’s supposedly groundbreaking in design and will offer new means of storytelling that will transfer across many games and studios within EA.

Now, what this technology is remains a mystery. There’s speculation that this is focused on some generative AI, but nothing official has been showcased or detailed. Regardless, there is one snippet of useful information here that has some fans excited. Cliffhanger Games is working on Black Panther, and Kevin Stephens founded this studio. Kevin was also attached to Monolith Productions during Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor. That game was praised for the Nemesis system, which sparked some interesting conversations between the player and enemies if they previously failed to defeat them in a prior encounter.

We might get something similar here, but again, we’re left waiting until Black Panther actually gets showcased. Instead, EA is keeping things under wraps for now on this front. That said, this wouldn’t be the first time we reported on EA’s interest in using AI to help with their video game projects.