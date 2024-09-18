Project T Cancellation Also Resulted In Midwinter Entertainment Shutting Down

Behaviour Interactive has been pushing to expand its Dead by Daylight IP. We recently saw the release of The Casting of Frank Stone, a game handled in partnership with Supermassive Games, which tapped into the IP in a new way. That game didn’t quite hit the strides most were hoping for, as reviews were mainly average. However, their next project from Midwinter Entertainment was outright canceled today.

If you missed our report, we noted that Behaviour Interactive unveiled today that they are no longer pursuing the development of Project T. This was another venture to expand the Dead by Daylight IP but with a different gameplay genre. Development didn’t hit the expectations fans were hopeful of when the studio conducted playtests. After some meetings, Behaviour Interactive felt that the only move to make was to shut the whole project down.

We’re not getting this game anymore, and now we’re learning that the entire studio subsidiary has closed. Thanks to a report from Insider Gaming, a LinkedIn post from a former developer at Midwinter Entertainment shared the news that the studio was abruptly closed. That left several employees without a job and hunting for a new place to settle into.

It’s always tough to hear when a studio closes down, or a mass barrage of layoffs happens. We’ve seen quite a bit of that in recent years. Likewise, we’re certainly interested to see if Behaviour Interactive will continue to pursue these game spin-offs from their Dead by Daylight IP. We might just see the studio dial things back and focus on their IP with the community of players who continue to actively enjoy this game today.

Regardless, we’ll just have to wait and see what Behaviour Interactive’s next move is. Likewise, if you haven’t given The Casting of Frank Stone a shot, you can view our Before You Buy video coverage below. It will offer some insights into the game and our overall impressions of it.