Nintendo Confirms The Latest Switch 2, No, 4 SNES Games For Switch Online

Nintendo has revealed the latest four games that are arriving to Nintendo Switch Online. These are all SNES games, so even if you don’t have the Expansion Pack, you get these games.

Battletoads/Double Dragon was a crossover like no other, predating Super Smash Bros. by a good six years. It was developed by Rare, the creators of the Battletoads, and published by Tradewest, the US publisher of Technos’ Double Dragon.

If you were a fan of the original Technos beat-em-up, unfortunately, Rare chose to use the Shadow Warriors from the Bohbot cartoon instead of the original bosses from the arcade game. So, no Abobo here.

TRENDING Rumor: GTA 6 Internally Delayed To 2026, Jason Schreier Cannot Confirm Or Deny (Yet) There’s a sizzling rumor about Grand Theft Auto 6 that people really don’t want to be true. Read More

We think modern gamers won’t enjoy the actual experience of playing Battletoads/Double Dragon, as it comes from the time when Rare’s games were generally described as unfair. But there is a definite novelty and appeal to this title, which makes it the perfect game to come to Nintendo Switch Online.

You probably think the SNES version of Technos’ arcade sports game Super Dodge Ball would simply be called Super Dodge Ball. As it turns out, they made a sequel for the Super Famicom that never left Japan, that was called Kunio-kun no Dodge Ball da yo: Zenin Shūgo.

But you don’t really need to know the finer details. This game has the same gameplay as Super Dodge Ball, and it used the same characters from the Kunio-kun / River City Ransom franchise. It should also have multiplayer, but we aren’t entirely sure if that’s only up to two players, or it can go up to four or five players per team.

It is notable that the two games we mentioned so far are in the Double Dragon/Kunio-kun franchise, and Arc System Works now owns those franchises. Arc System already released a collection of Double Dragon and Kunio-kun games, but it looks like in this case, they chose to partner with Nintendo to publish them again.

Cosmo Gang the Puzzle is a Tetris like falling block game published by Namco. Actually, if you played the puzzle game Pac-Attack or Pac-Panic, this is the same game. They have simply replaced the ghosts with the Cosmo Gang members, called Jamms. Pac-Man himself was replaced with an arrow that also clears the screen.

Finally, Big Run is a port of the arcade rally racing game of the same name from Jaleco. This was also one of the earliest racing games that came to the SNES. Big Run is nowhere near the pedigree of the platform’s best racers, such as Top Gear and F-Zero. But it also harkens from a time when racing games were pick up and play arcade thrills, instead of the overly difficult and realistic sim racers today. So this is a game that’s at least worth checking out if you’re feeling nostalgic, or are trying it for the first time.

You can watch the trailer for these games below.