Splatoon 3 to No Longer Receive Regular Updates

Two years after the game launched, Nintendo is ready to close the curtain.

Two years after the game’s release on the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo has announced that regular updates for Splatoon 3 will come to an end. The news came after the recent Grand Festival Event.

Nintendo has released regular updates for Splatoon 3 since it was released in September 2022, introducing new weapons, features, and Splatfests for players to enjoy. Although fans of the title will likely be saddened by the news, Splatoon 2 also saw support for around two years.

“After 2 INK-credible years of Splatoon 3, regular updates will come to a close,” reads a new post on the Splatoon North America X account. “Don’t worry! Splatoween, Frosty Fest, Spring Fest, and Summer Nights will continue with some returning themes!”

Updates for weapon adjustments will be released as needed.



“Updates for weapon adjustments will be released as needed. Big Run, Eggstra Work, and Monthly Challenges will continue for the time being,” the post explains.

In February 2024, the Side Order DLC for Splatoon 3 was released, including a new single-player campaign.

Speaking in an official 2022 interview, Seita Inoue, one of the title’s directors as well as art director, spoke about the incredible success of the series’ wildly popular Splatfests.

“So many players participate in the Splatoon series’ Splatfests that even the developers can’t predict the outcome,” he said.

Splatoon 3 was released for Nintendo Switch in September 2022. The game became the highest-selling title of 2022 in Japan, and went on to win several awards, including Best Multiplayer Game at The Game Awards 2022 and the Award for Excellence at the Japan Game Awards 2023.