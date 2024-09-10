Remnant 2 ‘The Dark Horizon’ DLC to Release Later This Month

This will be the third and final piece of premium DLC for the third-person shooter.

According to developer Gunfire Games and publisher Arc Games, the third and final piece of premium downloadable content for Remnant 2, The Dark Horizon, will be released on September 24. The DLC will come alongside a free major content update that will add the long-awaited “Boss Rush” mode.

“In The Dark Horizon, players will return to N’Erud and uncover a mysterious place preserved in time, where alien farmlands are tended by robots for inhabitants who have long since perished. As they enter this new overworld, players will explore new dungeons, experience a new glider traversal system not found in other worlds, acquire powerful gear—including a new Archetype, “The Warden.”

Check out the trailer for The Dark Horizon DLC for Remnant 2 below:

Remnant 2 sold over 1 million units during its first week and was the best-selling game in the US in July 2023. To date, it has sold over 2 million copies.

In a new post on the game’s official website, the dev team gave some information about the upcoming Boss Rush mode, made for players who want to immediately dive headfirst into the title’s action.

“You will have the option to play the mode either solo or with fellow Travelers via multiplayer. Choose from the three difficulty options (Triple Threat (a three-boss run), Trial by Fire (a seven-boss run) and The Gauntlet (a nineteen-boss run), and put your survival skills to the test,” the post reads.

“The goal is simple yet extremely challenging: Successfully fight hordes of enemies, including an Aberration, to go up against bosses in the run to earn the elusive drops, including weapons, that you’ve been missing. Along the way, you will earn temporary buffs during the run that grant stat bonuses and/or powerful passive bonuses as well that will prove to be helpful.”

Remnant 2 was released on July 25, 2023 for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. A sequel to Remnant: From the Ashes, the game’s previous DLC packs included The Awakened King and The Forgotten Kingdom.