Ubisoft Gifting Virtual Currency in XDefiant Until September 24

The company is eager to turn things around for the free-to-play shooter.

In an attempt to bring players back to the free-to-play shooter, Ubisoft is currently giving away virtual currency in XDefiant. Players can earn up to 900 XCoins (worth approximately $9) by logging into the game each day from now until September 24. XCoins can be used to buy the game’s battle pass, along with cosmetic items.

As part of the new promotion, players can also look forward to weapon and battle pass XP boosters. While Ubisoft claims that these new perks are meant to celebrate the end of XDefiant Season 1, many believe that it’s the company’s last-ditch effort to revitalize the game, as recent reports indicate that interest in the shooter has fallen to an all-time low.

“We are super excited about the roadmap of upcoming content and features and we’ve added a bunch more great talented people to the XDefiant team for just that reason,” said the game’s Executive Producer Mark Rubin on Twitter. Rubin also promised that new features will be highlighted on the game’s official Twitter page over the next few weeks.

Recently, Ubisoft laid off 45 employees across both its San Francisco studio and Red Storm Entertainment in Cary, North Carolina.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Ubisoft’s share price had dropped to its lowest level since around 2015 following the release of Star Wars Outlaws. It was expected that the open-world adventure title would reach 7.5 million sales by the end of March 2025, but Ubisoft has now lowered this number to 5.5 million.

XDefiant was released on May 21, 2024 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.