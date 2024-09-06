Microsoft Breaks Down Upcoming Xbox Titles For The New Week!

Microsoft is working very hard to get people to try out its latest console and buy games for it. Whether that effort is working or not is debatable, as there are plenty of reasons not to go to its console lineup, especially since you can find most of the games they would put out for it on PS5 or PC. However, the team is still making an effort to show that there are plenty of video games to play on the Xbox Series X/S, and in a post on its official website, highlighted the upcoming titles that might be of interest to you. We’ll break down the biggest ones.

The biggest one of the lot is the anticipated Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2. The sequel aims to bring even more violence and carnage to the mix while doing it in a visually stunning world. For those unfamiliar with the franchise, you’ll play as the titular Space Marines, who are the best fighters in the universe. When a plague of evil is unleashed and starts consuming planets, the Emperor himself sends you out to right this wrong and show the power of the Imperium! You can play the game alone or with two co-op partners. Either way, things will survive or die because of you.

Changing tones for a bit, let’s talk about the next title from Wayforward: Yars Rising. This is a special 2D platformer that features a hacker named Emi, who gets hired to do a job that quickly turns into something far more complex. Use her special abilities to weave through a corporation and unlock the truth that lies within!

If you’re looking for a bit of nostalgia, you’ll want to tryRugrats: Adventures in Gameland. Yes, the beloved show from Nickelodeon is back, and it’s time for Tommy Pickles and the crew to get digital! This time around, they find themselves looking at a commercial for a Reptar video game. So, what do they do? They pretend that THEY are the ones in the video game! Control your favorite toddler and work your way through beautiful 8-bit levels to help them reach their goals!

Or, if you’re looking for something a bit more violent on your Xbox, there’s always Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP. Yep, the game where you play a zombie-hunting cheerleader is back, as is the severed head of her boyfriend. Did you forget that Suda 51 made this title?

No matter what type of genre you’re interested in, the console might have something for you next week.