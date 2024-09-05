Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Reveals New Story DLC

There’s not long to wait, as the Mask of Darkness is set to launch this month.

Ubisoft has revealed more information about the upcoming story DLC for the action Metroidvania title Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, including its release date of September 17, 2024. Players will be able to access the new content once they have escaped the Depths and acquired the Shadow of the Simurgh time power.

The new area in the DLC, Radjen’s Mind Palace, will challenge players by stripping them of all time powers except for the “Rush of the Simurgh air-dash and Shadow of the Simurgh, which creates copies of Sargon he can teleport to,” according to a new post from Ubisoft.

To make things more difficult, all of Sargon’s healing potions and amulets will disappear, as well as most of his health and arrows.

Earlier this year, the game’s senior producer Abdelhak Elguess explained why the team decided to make a Metroidvania rather than a linear action-platformer like previous series entries.

“Metroidvania allows us to truly bring together the essence of what a Prince of Persia is. It is possible to do combat, platforming, and puzzles at a very high level. And as in Prince of Persia, immersion in a world is central, the possibility of exploring and traveling freely in various biomes seemed central to us and respectful of the freedom that we wanted to give to the players,” Elguess explained.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown was released on January 18 for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. In March, the first free update titled ‘Warrior’s Path’ was released, bringing with it a Speedrun mode and Permadeth mode.