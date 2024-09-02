Sega Confirms That Yakuza Kiwami Is Digital-Only For Switch

Last week, a special “Partner’s Showcase” Nintendo Direct was dropped, and in it were many surprises that featured everything from surprise announcements to whole collections of titles being dropped and more. However, one of the biggest announcements of the day was that Yakuza Kiwami, the true original game in the series, would arrive on a Nintendo platform for the first time. In fact, it’s the first time the series has ever appeared on a Nintendo system, outside of a non-canon crossover, that is. Regardless, many series fans are eager to pick up the title, and they will be able to…so long as they don’t mind getting it digitally.

This comes right from the team, and they reveal that it’s “digital distribution only” for Yakuza Kiwami. That might sound a bit restrictive, but there is a catch here you need to know. That catch is that the digital-only title will be $20 to purchase. That means you’re getting quite the robust action-packed title for a low cost, which is awesome:

The reason that some will be disappointed about this is that despite the growing wealth of digital-only gamers, there are those who only get physical copies of video games. That means, for those who don’t like buying the digital copies of titles to enjoy a game, they’ll have to make a choice here. If they want to enjoy the original entry of this franchise on Switch, they can only get it digitally, as not even Japan is getting a physical copy.

Even with that “issue,” there’s still plenty to be excited about with the title. This was the game that introduced fans to Kazuma Kiryu and the world of the Yakuza. Well, a fictionalized version of it, but you know what we mean.

The game will feature Kiryu on the run from multiple factions after he’s wrongfully accused of killing his leader. Not only will he have to protect himself, but he must also protect a young heir to the family name. The good news is that Kazuma Kiryu is a very powerful man, and has multiple fighting styles that’ll allow him to handle just about anything that comes his way.

Plus, he can wield just about any weapon that comes his way. So, when you’re in a fight, look around at the environment to see what you can pick up and use to beat your foes senseless!

The title arrives on Switch on October 24th.