A Nintendo Studio Has Officially Rebranded Its Name

Nintendo controls more than a few studios, one of which is NDcube. If you don’t recall, this studio is mainly focused on the Mario Party franchise. They didn’t start this IP, but they have been the folks in control of the series since Mario Party 9. Today, we’re finding out that NDcube has been rebranded.

Thanks to a report from Nintendo Life, we’re learning today that NDcube is now being called Nintendo Cube Co., Ltd. It’s not the biggest change, and most people will likely just call it the Nintendo Cube. You’ll even find a simplistic logo of the new company name as Nintendo’s subsidiary moves forward.

For those unaware, this studio was actually started back in 2000 as a joint venture between Dentsu and Nintendo. Of course, years later, Nintendo holds most of the shares of the company. Again, it’s not the biggest change, but it’s worth pointing out as we wait for the studio to get ready for its next big title release.

This year, we should see the next installment of the Mario Party franchise release. We know the game is Super Mario Party Jamboree, which will include over a hundred mini-games and seven boards for players to compete in. The Nintendo Switch game is set to release on October 17, 2024. In the meantime, you can view a trailer for the game in the video embedded below.