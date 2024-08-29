Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 Crossplay Supported At Launch

Getting some multiplayer going with friends can be tricky if you’re on different platforms. While some games support crossplay, which would unlock the ability to play games together with ease, not every release comes packed with this feature. Fortunately, we can rest easy with the upcoming launch of Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2, as it looks like this is one of those games that will support crossplay right out of the gate.

There is no shortage of incredible multiplayer gameplay experiences, and we’re hopeful Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 delivers in that regard. But that doesn’t mean there is not some concern fans have of not being able to connect with their friends. Fortunately, that is not going to be the case, as it was recently unveiled that the game will feature crossplay support across PC, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X/S platforms. This comes from the official August Community Update from the publisher Focus Entertainment.

You will be able to play the Campaign and PvE modes without any restriction, but note that for fairness and balancing purposes, crossplay for the PvP mode “Eternal War” will be split between PC players in one pool (Steam & EGS) and console players in the other one (PlayStation 5 & Xbox Series X|S). – August Community Update

It’s noted that PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms can crossplay in the campaign and the PvE game modes. However, that won’t be the case for PvP modes, as the team behind the game wants to ensure the gameplay is fair. So, when it comes to PvP, you’ll find that PC players will be in their own dedicated lobbies while console players will be available to compete against each other.

That said, players will also be able to avoid crossplay altogether. Options will be available to toggle crossplay on or off. So, if you’re not fond of even having the functionality on, then there’s the ability to steer clear.

As mentioned, we don’t have too much of a wait on our hands. Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms on September 9, 2024.