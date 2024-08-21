Bioware Reveals Special PC Features For Dragon Age The Veilguard

There is sometimes a “disconnect” between making games for a console and making it for a PC. There was a time when PC gaming was the best around, but then consoles got better, and the PC got left behind at times. Fast forward to now, and some only do PC gaming but have to suffer when certain “console exclusives” get ported over and aren’t optimized. With every PC port having that “fear” looming over them, it’s nice to know that Dragon Age The Veilguard likely won’t be in that category. Don’t take our word on it, though; take Bioware’s.

Recently, they dropped the PC requirements for the game. However, while Gamescom was doing its thing yesterday, Bioware dropped a blog post about the PC features that the game will specifically have. They emphasized that this series means a lot to the PC world, and they wanted to ensure that Dragon Age The Veilguard played as good as possible:

“Many of us at BioWare are PC players ourselves, and when testing, PCs made up 40% of our platform testing effort, with over 200,000 hours of performance and compatibility testing. Getting the PC experience just right was crucial to us and we created a dedicated team to focus on PC.”

They truly mean it, as they tested the game both in “keyboard and mouse style,” as well as with hooking up a controller to the PC and playing that way. Both sides are popular in the PC gaming landscape, so having the game play well on both was a must. The team even noted you could “seamlessly transition” between the two depending on what you want at the time.

Another key thing they brought up was resolution and aspect ratios, as everyone’s PC has a certain size or style, Bioware wanted to grant you the ability to make it fit your screen, no matter what it is:

“Along with the standard resolution options, we also have full support for 21:9 Ultrawide monitors. Don’t worry; we didn’t forget the cinematics, either – just disable the option titled “Cinematic Aspect Ratio.” This will remove the enforced black bars; so you can watch the cinematics in full ultra widescreen glory. No matter what size monitor you’re rocking, you can adjust your FOV with an FOV slider in the Settings. There will be an option for uncapped framerate, as well. We’re also launching with full HDR support.”

The blog has the full breakdown of all it offers on PC, so be sure to check it out!