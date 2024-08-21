Path Of Exile 2 Finally Hits Early Access In November

Grinding Gear Games is finally crossing their own path to get this game released.

Grinding Gear Games has finally announced an Early Access date for Path of Exile 2.

The long awaited sequel to one of the biggest Diablo like action RPGs was announced all the way back in 2019, and planned to be something of an expansion for Path of Exile, boasting a new storyline and content.

However, as we had reported in 2021, Grinding Gear were particularly hit harder by the lockdown and quarantine phase of the pandemic compared to other game companies.

While some companies were lucky enough to have releases that were guaranteed to make big money during lockdown, the studio’s progress slowed down from having to adjust to remote work. Last year, Grinding Gear Games revealed that they would be switching focus, and making Path of Exile 2 a fully separate game for new platform.

Today, Grinding Gear Games has confirmed that Path of Exile 2 will be coming to Early Access on November 15, 2024. They also revealed that the game is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, Epic Game Store, Windows Store, and even Mac App Store.

There seems to be some confusion as other outlets believe that Grinding Gear will launch Early Access on all these platforms. We checked and they didn’t actually say what platforms that Early Access will be going on.

As far as we know, only Steam and Xbox Series X|S have Early Access programs for their games. We expect to get clarification on this in time, but don’t get too excited about this being the first Early Access game on PlayStation 5. That’s probably not happening.

As reported by Gematsu, Grinding Gear managed to make some groundbreaking arrangements for the game for their fans. The game will allow multiple players to play the game on a single account. However, two account owners can log in to the same game, and play on the same console.

There will also be cross-play and cross-progression across all the announced platforms. And Grinding Gear made it clear that they will continue to support both Path of Exile and Path of Exile 2, with purchases shared between both games if you’re using the same account.

As expected, Grinding Gear has announced a lot of things that their fans want to hear. Even as Path of Exile 2’s development stalled, it seemed that they were able to keep things going with a level head, and we’re well on our way to finally seeing it get released. Hopefully, that Early Access won’t have to take too long, and maybe they can consider bringing it to some upcoming platforms in the future as well.

In the meantime, you can watch the Early Access announcement trailer below.