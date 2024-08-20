Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred Footage Highlights New Companions

Diablo IV might have released back in 2023 but it is still going strong today. The development team has continued to bring out DLC to keep players engaged. We know the latest to come out this year is Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred. We knew ahead of time that we would be seeing this DLC prior to Gamescom ONL, but if you happened to miss the event we have you covered.

During the event, there was a new look into the mercenary companions players will be introduced to in this DLC. There were a few to check out, and each was given a small look at their gameplay. It’s a solid showcase to know who may help you out as you go through Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred.

Fortunately, we know that those attending the actual Gamescom floor will get a chance to check out this DLC in person. This will be a major release for Diablo IV fans, and hopefully, it will deliver in a big way, but that remains to be seen as we wait for its official launch.

With this next chapter, we’re continuing the battle against Prime Evil, Mephisto. We know that there is a new region that is being focused on in this chapter called Nahantu. That will be centered around a more jungle-focused area, and with that also comes a new class called the Spiritborn. Beyond that you should also expect plenty of new content from challenges, enemies, and dungeons.

Fortunately, we don’t have to wait too much longer before we can get our hands on Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred. This game DLC is set to launch into the marketplace on October 8, 2024.