Xbox Game Pass Games for Early September Announced

More games are also being added before August ends.

Microsoft has announced the new games headed to Xbox Game Pass later this month and early in September. The company also announced the three titles that would be leaving the service, as is standard practice.

Check out everything coming to Xbox Game Pass soon:

Atlas Fallen (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S) – August 22

Core Keeper (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S) – August 27

Star Trucker (Cloud, Console, PC) – September 3

Additionally, the early access open Beta for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will kick off on August 30, allowing fans to try the new Omnimovement system for themselves. It will also include brand-new core 6v6 maps, along with new weapons and gadgets. Players can start downloading the Beta on August 28, and those who participate can earn in-game rewards that will carry over to the full game.

On August 21, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will also be able to play Cities: Skylines, Control: Ultimate Edition, and SnowRunner.

The following games will leave the service on August 31:

Atomic Heart (Cloud, Console, PC)

Guilty Gear: Strive (Cloud, Console, PC)

NBA 2K24 (Cloud, Console)

Released in August 2023, Atlas Fallen is an action RPG developed by Deck13 Interactive. The game recently released a major free update, Reign of Sand, which added new voice acting, a reworked campaign, and new enemies, along with New Game+.

The survival sandbox game Core Keeper is currently in early access, and features similar mechanics to those seen in Terraria, Minecraft, and Stardew Valley, with players engaging in mining, crafting, farming, and exploration.