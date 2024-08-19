Rumor: Switch 2 Presentation Is Definitely Still Coming This Month

It turns out Nintendo can have two or more presentations in one month.

We have a follow up on an earlier rumor that should properly set our expectations on when we will be getting Switch 2 news this year.

Just last week, Brazilian video games journalist Pedro Henrique Lutti Lippe, who likes to simply use the online handle Brazil, claimed that there are Nintendo Switch 2 presentations planned for September. However, those presentations have been rescheduled to come earlier, and they will in fact be coming this month.

Since that time, Nintendo revealed that they will have a special Nintendo Direct to tell the world about their upcoming Nintendo Museum. The museum was built on the location of their old offices, and will be ready to open to the public very soon. Of course, Nintendo now has to tell fans not to expect any news about the Switch 2 in this presentation.

Apparently, some gamers have now taken this announcement as proof that Brazil’s rumor was incorrect. As shared on the GamingLeaksandRumours subreddit by user chicopancho_, Brazil came up on the Famiboards forum to defend his claim.

Brazil said:

“I understand this attitude because most people out there are just making shit up, but I’m not. I don’t mind it on Era or elsewhere, but it does annoy me to see it here. I’ve given you info on every single presentation this past year (and more).

But to your point, no. This wasn’t all I was talking about. There’s more coming this month. Why would I suggest this would cause movement in the speculation thread?”

Of course, we should, in general, have healthy level of skepticism when rumors come up. Brazil’s statement here clears up any possible misinterpretation or misunderstanding of his statement, and it’s really easy to understand what he’s saying.

So, just because there’s a Nintendo Direct for the Nintendo Museum, doesn’t mean that there are no more presentations coming up this month. In the next two weeks, we may see another presentation from Nintendo where they will reveal or announce Nintendo’s next console.

And when that finally happens, Nintendo will likely want to start by telling us the actual name of the console. Thus far, we have been referring to it as the Switch 2 as a matter of convenience. Many of the leakers and insiders sharing rumors about the console, have dubbed it the Switch 2, because it’s expected to be more or less the same type of device, with possibly more power.

It’s possible that we will just get a name like the Switch 2 in the end. But there’s also a possibility that the next console will continue some features that the Switch has, and at the same time, have a new ‘gimmick’ where it will tie its identity around.

And some gamers will find reason to be skeptical again, but given that Nintendo has found industry defining success with these ‘gimmicks’ multiple times, it’s something that their peers have to take seriously. But, we’ll see for sure when it does come to pass.