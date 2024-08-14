Darkest Dungeon 2 Physical Release Coming in October 2024

Physical media is seeing one heck of a comeback.

Following its full release on PC and console in July, fans of Darkest Dungeon 2 will be able to snag a physical copy for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch on October 22, 2024. Preorders are now open, with copies costing $39.99 and including the physical game, a build-your-own stagecoach model, and a redemption code for the game’s soundtrack.

“We first connected with Red Hook Studios last year to discuss bringing the physical console versions of Darkest Dungeon 2 to market,” said Ian Howe, the managing partner at Skybound Games.

“We shared a common vision of building upon the legacy of the first game, through an intricate, highly collectible edition that fans of the game would enjoy. We hope players love these boxes as much as we have loved designing them.”

The first game, Darkest Dungeon, was released in 2016 to critical acclaim. It is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, iOS, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One.

“We’re thrilled to announce the release of the physical edition of Darkest Dungeon 2,” said co-founder and design director for Red Hook Studios, Tyler Sigman.

“While digital downloads dominate the market, physical media remains a vital cornerstone for preserving gaming culture and offering fans a tangible way to connect with the gaming worlds they love.”

Following its early access release for PC in October 2021 and its full release in May 2023, the Red Hook Studios game Darkest Dungeon 2 was officially released on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 on July 15.