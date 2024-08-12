GTA 6 Gets New “Leaks” & Details

2025 isn’t too far away when you think about it, and with the new year comes new potential for all the big game publishers. We know that some are already working hard to make 2025 a big year for them, and one such publisher is Rockstar Games. After all, they have a big game on the horizon coming out via GTA 6, and gamers are excited not only to get back to Vice City again, but also to see what Rockstar Games has cooked for them experience-wise. As of right now, official details are a bit light, and that’s why some leakers are spreading some words around about what the game will be like.

You can see the full breakdown via the tweet below, but we’ll go into each element right now. First, they report that Rockstar Games has been working on this title since 2014. That might technically be true, but it’s also one that likely has some context to it. After all, they say that every developer and publisher starts working on the “next game in the series” after they release the newest entry. Thus, it’s understandable that Rockstar would want to at least consider what came next in the franchise. However, that doesn’t mean they were working on it constantly for about a decade; otherwise, it would be out by now, even with major setbacks.

That brings us to the statement that it cost two billion to make. This isn’t the first time that such a number has been thrown around, as similar reports dropped earlier this year. However, considering that the last game cost $265 million, that would be quite a jump, even with today’s production costs. Granted, if GTA 6 sells as well as the fifth game, it wouldn’t matter the price, as they’ll be making all sorts of profit. However, until Rockstar confirms that’s the price, take that with a grain of salt.

GTA 6 details & leaks:

– In development since 2014

– Costs $2 Billion

– Launches in Fall 2025

– State of Leonida will expand overtime

– 2 playable protagonists, Jason & Lucia

– Coming to PS5 & Xbox Series X|S

– Coming to PC at a later date

– Trailer 2 is expected later this year pic.twitter.com/1btyt5Ntb6 — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) August 11, 2024

One thing that gamers will be happy about, potentially, is that the state of Leonida will have a much larger “reach” in the game than before. Rockstar Games has been known for a while to give players grander areas to explore, so while Vice City may be the head for the new game, we’ll likely get to see more of what’s around it.

Hearing that we’ll have multiple protagonists again will please gamers, as that often allows for more story elements to be shown.

However, once again, take this with a grain of salt until Rockstar Games confirms it.