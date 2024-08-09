Bioware Focusing on Its Strengths in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

In a new interview with Edge Magazine (courtesy of 80 Level), John Epler, the creative director of Dragon Age: The Veilguard gives his thoughts on Anthem, one of BioWare’s biggest blunders.

“I’m proud of a lot of things on Anthem – I was on that project for a year and a half. But at the end of the day, we were building a game focused on something we were not necessarily as proficient at,” Epler said. “We’re a studio that has always been built around digging deep on storytelling and roleplaying.”

The upcoming title Dragon Age: The Veilguard is set to release about 10 years after Dragon Age: Inquisition launched in 2014. The previous game in the franchise won several Game of the Year awards and represented the best of BioWare, with many fans hoping that the upcoming entry is a return to form for the studio.

“For me and for the team, the biggest lesson was to know what you’re good at and then double down on it,” he continued.

“Don’t spread yourselves too thin. Don’t try to do a bunch of different things you don’t have the expertise to do. A lot of the people on this team came here to build a story-focused, single-player RPG.”

Earlier this week, the art book for The Veilguard was revealed to have an October 30 release date. Many fans speculate that the game itself may be released on the same day or before.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be released on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S this fall.