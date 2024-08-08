The First Descendant Getting Another Update Soon

The devs are eager to attract new players–and to keep the ones they have happy.

Details have emerged about the upcoming update 1.07 for The First Descendant. Players can expect new playable characters, more Ultimate skins, and some much-needed improvements and changes to make the game smoother and more enjoyable for fans.

Upon its release last month, free-to-play looter shooter The First Descendant saw massive engagement, pulling in over 260,000 concurrent players on Steam and hitting 10 million players across all platforms. However, plagiarism allegations, launch issues, and microtransaction woes have seemed to cripple the once-popular Nexon title, which has seen its playerbase fall by around 40 percent since July 2.

Check out the early patch notes for The First Descendant update 1.07 below (courtesy of Video Gamer):

Adjustments to options for the Infiltration Operation on Hard Mode. The ‘Grappling Hook Disabled’ and ‘Jump Disabled’ options will be removed from the selection list. Select All option will no longer be deselected when changes are made after selecting all options. Further improvements planned for the Infiltration Operation on Hard Mode in Season 1. These include removing Occupation tasks and focusing more on Eliminations. Also replacing the random combination of options with preset selections and expanding matchmaking parameters.

Adding some extra time for you to choose restart option after completing Intercept Battles, Special Operations, and Infiltration Operations. For your preference, ‘Restart with Squad’ and ‘Restart Alone’ buttons will be provided.

Making characters invincible when standing on hazardous areas after intercept are done, making use of the ‘Reconstructed Device’ more convenient.

The difficulty of the ‘Frost Walker’ mechanism will be adjusted so you can enjoy this void intercept battle through public matchmaking more easily.

In Special Operation, AFK players will be moved automatically to the ‘Abort’ selection during Interim Review.

Monsters’ HP will be reduced, and more ammo will be dropped easily in Void Fusion Reactors.

Monster spawn intervals are shortened in Void Fragments (Poison Attribute) located at ‘Echo Swamp – Derelict Covert’.

Addressing the issue where weapon proficiency is not gained for equipped weapons when using Unique Weapons, such as during Luna’s ‘Stage Presence’.

Adding a feature that allows you to quickly identify key information about your equipment by looking at icons in the inventory. You’ll be able to see how many ultimate options an item has without opening its tooltip and identify the attributes & Arche types of Reactors through icons. Additionally, we’re speeding up the tooltip display to help you sort valuable items more efficiently.

The First Descendant was released on July 2 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The free-to-play shooter The First Descendant may have lost around 40 percent of its playerbase since its release last month, but new updates to the game may bring in new fans.