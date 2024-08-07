Borderlands Film Garners Largely Negative Reviews

Early reviews for the live-action Borderlands film are largely negative, with many critics frustrated by the movie’s lack of humor and action, along with its poor CGI effects. Premieres for the film, set to hit theaters nationwide on August 9, took place this week, and the social media embargo has also been lifted, allowing complaints to flood the internet.

“Borderlands feels like what an out-of-touch executive thinks the ‘cool kids’ find appealing,” said film critic Edgar Ortega. “There is not a single earnest character moment here, just obnoxious quips that feel dated as soon as they leave the actors’ mouths. It’s not even so bad it’s good, just a complete mess.”

#FIRSTREACTION

Kurt Morrison #Top5FilmDive



As predictable as films come these days, #BorderlandsMovie is borderline unwatchable. With such great talent in front and behind the camera, it's astonishing to me that this ended up being the finished product. Blanchett and Hart are… pic.twitter.com/U3U1UWVWo2 — Movie Scene Canada 🇨🇦 (@MovieSceneCan) August 7, 2024

“Oh hey, I can tell you I’ve seen Borderlands now and that it’s really bad,” said Matthew Simpson from Movies We Texed About. “I really wanted to like it, but an uninspired plot + several phoned-in performances + being stuck in a weird place where it looks both expensive and cheap at the same time make it a huge misfire. Jack Black is great though. He’s the only one that matches the energy that the game and trailers promise.”

2K announced that a new Borderlands game was in active development earlier this year.

“Borderlands is borderline unwatchable. The violence is bland ad uninspired, the chemistry is non-existent and the trajectory of the story is both boring and painfully obvious. I had no expectations for this and yet I was somehow still let down,” quipped Nick van Dinther from Bitesize Breakdown.

Many critics seemed to agree that Kate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black gave great performances, though it wasn’t enough to save the film.

The live-action Borderlands film will hit theaters on August 9, 2024.