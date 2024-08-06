Game Science has revealed that their upcoming title Black Myth Wukong has gone gold.

They shared this statement on their official Twitter account:

“Dear Destined Ones,

Thank you for your patience! We’re thrilled to announce that the full development of #BlackMythWukong is complete, and the game will be released as scheduled.

Right now, our entire team is working hard on the final stages of experiencing, testing, and deploying the game. To prove we haven’t forgotten about promotions, we’ve put together a brand-new trailer, which will be released online at 10 AM Beijing time on August 8.

Although we’re incredibly eager to share every fun detail of the game with you, “Black Myth: Wukong” is a single-player game with an original storyline and unique gameplay. Therefore, we kindly ask that in these last few days before the official release, you avoid spreading any text, images, or videos that might reveal unreleased content, as well as any “leak information” from unofficial sources.

We sincerely hope that all the mysteries and surprises of “Black Myth: Wukong” remain intact until the moment you embark on your journey. Your anticipation and trust given in the past four years are always remembered.

The game is now available for pre-order on PS5, STEAM, EPIC GAMES STORE, and WEGAME, and will be unlocked at 10 AM (UTC+8) on August 20, 2024.”

With this announcement, Game Science seems to have demonstrated that they are getting over what seemed to be some huge capacity issues that the company had in preparation for this launch.

When they published an FAQ for pre-orders last June, they clarified that they could not guarantee that all orders would come with all items in those orders. Since they haven’t announced any changes, it’s possible that some customers will still have to wait for their disc copies of Black Myth Wukong to arrive after they get their other pre-order items. Those customers will at least get digital copies of the game too.

There was also a controversy at that time that Game Science allegedly signed some exclusivity deal with PlayStation, and aren’t making it public. Game Science officially stated that they are taking extra time to optimize Black Myth Wukong on Xbox Series S, and so that is the reason it is arriving later on Xbox Series X|S.

However, if the rumor is true, Black Myth Wukong is not cancelled on Xbox Series X|S. Rather, Black Myth Wukong is being unnecessarily delayed on Xbox, because of the deal they made with Sony. And these rumors apparently come from Microsoft employees themselves, speaking off the record.

So far, we have not received further word to definitively confirm or deny this rumor. We may just see a delayed release for Black Myth Wukong with no real clarity on whether it’s true or not. But now, the pressure is on for Game Science to make Black Myth Wukong a success only on PlayStation 5 and PC platforms. They don’t have a publishing deal or exclusivity deal, so their success at launch will rely on how well they have already sold gamers, and hopefully, if the launch will come with further good word of mouth.