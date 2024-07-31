Fans Speculate On When Next GTA 6 Trailer Will Drop!

We’re in the back half of 2024, and that means that people are really looking forward to 2025, especially on the gaming front, where numerous big titles and announcements are set to drop. While all of them will be important in one form or another, the one that many people are keeping an eye on the most is GTA 6. The latest title from Rockstar Games has been over a decade in the making in some respects and has to try and top everything the 5th mainline entry did. Whether it will or won’t is debatable, but what’s not up for debate is that a new trailer for it will eventually drop.

The first trailer blew people away with its updated look at Vice City and the new characters through which we’ll see the adventure. However, since then, Rockstar Games has been quiet, and that means that gamers are having to scour the past titles of Rockstar to see if there are any clues as to when one might drop. Why would that happen? Rockstar is still updating its online world within the universe, and one fan seems to think that based on a new update, the next trailer is set to drop on October 4th.

Obviously, that’s a pretty sketchy way to predict a trailer, but weirder things have been hidden in video games in the past, so it’s not entirely impossible.

However, that doesn’t mean you should take it as gospel, as Rockstar Games hasn’t said or teased when one might drop. It could be in October, or they could wait for The Game Awards in December and drop it there where they know tens of millions of people will watch it and then rewatch it.

Until it drops, we have no idea when it’ll arrive, and that might be for the best.

After all, let’s not forget that GTA 6 was the victim of that massive leak via its alpha builds and videos being dropped onto the internet. That made people wonder what the game would look and play like because they thought, erroneously, that this was a true glimpse at the “final product.” Instead, Rockstar Games kept pushing ahead and then showcased a beautiful trailer that highlighted the next-gen powers of consoles to bring Vice City to life like never before.

Plus, they highlighted all the weirdness that happens in Florida while teasing the struggles of its main characters. So, when the trailer eventually drops, we’ll hopefully have more clues as to what the story and Vice City will bring us.