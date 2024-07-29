Borderlands Boss Teases Next Game in the Series

Here’s what we know so far!

In a new chat with Games Radar, Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford seemed to tease the next game in the Borderlands franchise. Thankfully, fans won’t need to wait much longer for more details about the new title.

“I haven’t been perfect at hiding the fact that we’re working on many things, and that we’re working on big things,” Pitchford said. “I’m confident that our fans are going to be very, very happy with the next video game project when we are ready to announce it. And I will tell you that we’re not going to be making people wait for a long time before we announce it.”

2K announced that a new Borderlands game was in active development earlier this year.

Pitchford also mentioned the dev team’s love of fantasy, hinting that more content may be on the way in the vein of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

“I love fantasy. That’s why we did the original Dragon Keep DLC for Borderlands 2, because I love fantasy so much. So many of us at Gearbox love fantasy, and it gives us that kind of place to mess around with that in the context of the Borderlands themes and universe. I think it’s reasonable for our fans to expect more there,” the CEO continued.

“I have the biggest and best team that I’ve ever had working on what we know is exactly what our fans want from us—so I’m very, very thrilled. I can’t wait to talk about it! I wish I could just gush right now because we’ve got so much to say!”

The last mainline game in the series, Borderlands 3, was released in 2019 and has sold over 19 million copies.