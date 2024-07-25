SAG-AFTRA Has Approved Game Industry Strike

It’s official, the SAG-AFTRA has voted to strike over failed negotiations with the video game industry. This comes not long after a failed negotiation attempt in the film industry that I’m sure you can remember easily. However, this latest hit directly relates to the gaming industry and AI.

Now, AI is a touchy subject in a variety of areas. It’s feared that AI will take over jobs, which could create some real problems. It’s a warranted fear, as we’ve also seen AI make some truly outstanding leaps and bounds over the years. That’s what the strike stems back to, as it seems that a deal can’t be reached over the transparent use and consent of AI for all performers. Naturally, actors don’t want AI to take over their bread and butter or attach their likeness to something they wouldn’t have agreed to be a part of.

Effective July 26 at 12:01 a.m. Today’s vote to strike comes after more than a year and a half of negotiations without a deal.#VideoGameStrike #LevelUpTheContract #SagAftraStrong https://t.co/8InNdB05k8 — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) July 25, 2024

Thanks to a report from Rolling Stone, we’re finding out that the strike was approved and will kick off on July 26, 2024, at 12:01 AM. Now, this didn’t happen overnight. Instead, this was a deal the union had been working on for nearly two years. After not reaching a deal, they conducted a vote, which resulted in an official strike. That should hopefully speed up negotiations and strike up a deal that would appeal to both parties.

We’re not going to consent to a contract that allows companies to abuse A.I. to the detriment of our members. Enough is enough. When these companies get serious about offering an agreement our members can live — and work — with, we will be here, ready to negotiate. – SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher

Several companies will also find the strike to impact their productions. The report notes that we’re looking at companies like Insomniac Games, WB Games, Epic Games, Activision Productions, Electronic Arts, Take 2, and more. So, we’ll have to keep a close eye on how these negotiations continue and if a deal manages to get pulled off without too many projects getting pushed back.