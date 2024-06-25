Amazon’s Prime Day Giving Away 15 Free Games Between Now And Then

There are many holidays around the world that people take notice of for one reason or another. In the digital age we live in, Amazon’s Prime Day is considered one of the most important for those who love to buy things from the digital distributor and store. Seriously, they have almost everything, and it shows. However, even though they’re all about buying their products and then coming back to buy more, they aren’t above giving away some free things every once in a while. In this case, between July 16th and 17th, when the event is held, Amazon is giving away a set of fifteen games!

That’s right, there are over a dozen games that will be released between now and the event, and some of them are big titles! Just as important, if you claim these games, they’re yours for life! That’s right, you don’t have to worry about playing them “within a certain timeframe,” or you’ll lose them if you cancel your Amazon Prime Gaming subscription; they’re yours, period.

The only catch is that this isn’t as simple as just logging into your account and getting the games. You’ll instead have to travel around a bit to get all of these titles. TheGamer was kind enough to make a chart of where you can get everything and when they release.

For example, the first four are available NOW, including things like Call of Juarez, Deceive Inc., and a few other ones. Once July hits, you’ll be able to get titles like Hitman Absolution, KOTOR II, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge! So, even if you aren’t interested in getting all fifteen games that will be available during this offer, you might want to look into this and see if there’s a game or two you are interested in. It’s never a bad time to get a free game instead of having to pay for it, you know?

If anything, this might inspire you to look for other examples of Prime Day, where various services are offering free games depending on your subscription or the time when another event goes down. It happens more than you might think.

And again, sometimes they offer titles that are well worth your time and the effort to get them for free. For example, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge was considered one of the best games to come out during its release year, so why pass up an opportunity to get such a fun game?