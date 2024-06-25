Epic Mickey: Rebrushed Gets Release Date

2024 has been an interesting year for gaming in both good and bad ways. One thing that keeps popping up during this year is the unexpected ports, remasters, and remakes of past titles that many didn’t expect to see. One such remake/port is Epic Mickey: Rebrushed. The game is being redone by THQ Nordic this time around and will be an “enhanced remake,” according to the official announcement that came out a few months ago. However, since then, the game has been rather quiet on the updates front. However, that has been fixed based on what’s being said on certain pages.

Specifically, if you go to the Steam Page for Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, you’ll find that the game is not only available for pre-order but that the site lists the release date as September 24th! If this holds, it means that the game is less than three months away from release.

As for what the “enhanced remake” will bring to the table, it’s much more than a visual upgrade, unlike other ports that will be released soon. As noted on the Steam Page, the game will feature enhanced graphics and new abilities for Mickey Mouse to use as they work their way through the Wasteland. For example, instead of just walking around, Mickey will be able to dash and even sprint, making it easier to get from one place to another. Furthermore, he’ll be able to ground pound, which will come in handy when he’s dealing with enemies.

Furthermore, we have no doubt that certain negative aspects of the original title, such as the control scheme and the camera, will be adjusted so that people playing it for the first time will have a much better experience.

Oh, you never played the game before and don’t know what it’s about? We can help with that.

The game takes place not with the Mickey Mouse you know, but the mischievous version that was first created by Walt Disney many decades ago. He’ll accidentally come across a place known as The Wasteland, where many forgotten creatures and characters from Walt Disney’s mind have gone to now that Mickey is the true star of the show.

After causing this place some harm, he’ll have to go into the Wasteland and use both paint and paint thinner to work his way around, defeat monsters, and see if he can save this place. Or, he could bring about its doom, the game has multiple endings, after all.