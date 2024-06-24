Final Fantasy XIV Early Access Players Asked Not to Post Spoilers

Players who preordered the Dawntrail expansion for Final Fantasy XIV will be able to play the game early, and Square Enix would appreciate it if these Warriors of Light would keep any spoilers off of social media.

While Dawntrail officially releases on July 2, the expansion’s early access period begins this Friday, June 28. The internet is already starting to explode in anticipation, with the last expansion, Endwalker, just over two and a half years old. Square Enix has posted a brief message on the Final Fantasy XIV website asking fans to behave–though whether or not they will heed these kind words is another matter entirely.

“During the early access period, there will be no restrictions on what content you can discuss, post, or stream while following the Material Usage License Agreement,” the post reads. “However, we ask that early access users please be considerate and do their best to avoid posting spoiler-related content as there are those players who may start at the official launch or play at their own pace.”

Given that Final Fantasy XIV is over a decade old, the amount of content new players will need to tackle before reaching the New World in Dawntrail is massive. The long-awaited release will bring with it a level cap boost from 90 to 100, a new playable race, two new DPS classes, new cities, new dungeons and raids, a new limited job, and an entirely new story arc.

Although the dev team has promised that the early days of Dawntrail won’t be as hectic and broken as the Endwalker release was, there will still be plenty of queues.

“During the periods immediately after Dawntrail’s early access and launch, areas added in Dawntrail or visited during the Dawntrail main scenario will be heavily trafficked. In order to allow more players to enter these areas, we will be implementing several instances of the same area,” a recent post reads.

Paid subscribers will be given priority for login during the first few weeks of Dawntrail, with free trial users being booted to the back of the line. Data center travel will be limited until at least patch 7.01, and like the Endwalker release, players who go AFK for over 30 minutes will be automatically logged out.