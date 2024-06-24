BattleNet Will Briefly Go Offline For Planned Maintenance Today, Affecting COD & Blizzard Titles

Take a break from serving in that call of duty.

Blizzard has announced a planned maintenance on Battle.net will affect all their titles, as well as Call of Duty.

To put things short, if you can help passing on playing any of Blizzard’s games or Call of Duty today, you may as well do that. But if you need more details we’ll share them below.

Blizzard shared this message about the planned maintenance for today:

“On June 24th, 2024 we will be performing necessary datacenter maintenance which will affect most Blizzard games and services.

While this maintenance is primarily focused on Battle.net infastructure in the Americas region, we anticipate that there will be disruptions across multiple global services such as logins, account management, and the Battle.net shop.

Players in games that are not fully brought offline may experience limited features / services such as: matchmaking, starting new multiplayer games, completing in-game purchases.”

The downtime starts at 6:30 AM PT, and ends at 10 AM PT. In that time, everything listed below will be unavailable:

Diablo II: Resurrected

Diablo III

Diablo IV

Diablo Immortal

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

World of Warcraft: Cataclysm Classic

World of Warcraft: Classic

Hearthstone

Heroes of the Storm

StarCraft II

Call of Duty

Now, there are some games which list that only new logins are unavailable. It seems if you start playing before the downtime, you may be able to continue playing. These games are listed with only new logins unavailable:

Battle.Net

Overwatch 2

StarCraft

WarCraft III: Reforge

Finally, and this goes without saying, but the Battle.Net shop’s services will also be unavailable during the scheduled maintenance.

While the scheduled maintenance is only for a few hours, and not planned for the whole day, we also have to take into account possible contingencies and emergencies. If you manage to get in and play some of the games which may still be playable, you may still experience outages or other issues in the middle of playing.

Of course, Blizzard will give appropriate guidance so that players won’t feel that they weren’t told to stop playing unnecessarily. We are simply pointing out that things can happen during this period, and that may be the reason to drop off for a day. In any case, you likely won’t have to worry about any of these things anymore tomorrow.

This planned maintenance may include some big updates for Blizzard’s servers, in anticipation of a potential influx of new players. In particular, Microsoft’s marketing blitz for Call of Duty, and Game Pass, could potentially lead to an influx of gamers this October. Microsoft and Blizzard will definitely want to get everything ready for that date.