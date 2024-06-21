Limited Run Games Announces Over 20 New Physical Releases

During yesterday’s LRG 2024 showcase, Limited Run Games announced over 20 titles getting physical releases in the near future. These include some classic games, many of which have been requested by fans.

The company also teased a partnership with Grasshopper Manufacture for a future project, and while no details have been announced, the teaser reads “one hell of a surprise,” leading many to believe that a physical edition of Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered is on the way.

The following titles will be released exclusively as physical editions:

Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition

C-Smash VRS

Cosmic Fantasy Collection 2

G.I. JOE: Wrath of Cobra

Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal

Jay & Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP

Ninja Five-O

Penny’s Big Breakaway

Rain World

Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland

Starship Troopers: Extermination

Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster

Toxic Crusaders

Valis: The Fantasm Soldier Collection III

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

In addition, the following games will be getting physical editions and have been developed using Limited Run Games’ proprietary Carbon Engine:

Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection

Clock Tower: Rewind

Gex Trilogy

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution

Tomba! Special Edition

Tomba! 2

“LRG3 2023 was a huge success for Limited Run Games, with our showcase and trailer announcements seen by fans more than one million times to date,” said Josh Fairhurst, CEO of Limited Run Games. “We knew we had set a high bar and we’ve gone all out this year to deliver a presentation every bit as exciting, with over 20 massive announcements which we think gamers will go crazy for.

We’re delighted to bring fan-favorite classics like Beyond Good & Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition and Busby Collection back to modern gamers and can’t wait to share more details through the coming year.”