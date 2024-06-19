PlayStation Plus Is Offering A Free Multiplayer Weekend

The PlayStation Plus Online Membership is one that players are able to purchase that will not only give them access to play online with friends but also gives them access to rewards, exclusive deals, and also a catelogs packed with games. But, there is something even more exciting happening for players who don’t have the memberhip.

Games that require players to have online membership, they will be able to access online mulitplayer without PlayStatin Plus through June 22-23. So for a whole weekend players will be able to enjoy playing online with other players without needing to pay for the membership which just makes it even better. Plus, if players decide they like the content, they will be able to purchase the membership package of their choice.

This weekend will spread across not only PlayStation 5 players but also PlayStation 4 players as well will be able to take part in the promotion, as long as they have a PlayStation Network account. The game that will be available for free next will be Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake, AEW Fight Forever, and Streets of Rage 4, which are some good titles to be used during the event.

After this event, players will have to either purchase the membership to be able to play the online games again if they wish, otherwise players will have to go back to playing offline again. The event will take place this weekend from June 22 through 23.