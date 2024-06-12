Metal Gear Solid Delta Has Modern Controls, But Will Let You Choose

We'll see if Konami has refined the way modern controls work on this very much game of its own time.

In a new post on Xbox Wire, Konami has explained the new control system they have added to Metal Gear Solid Delta.

Gamers who remember playing Metal Gear Solid 3 on the PlayStation 2, or the port that came to the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, will remember the overhead camera system, that was present since the first Metal Gear Solid on the PlayStation.

Before 3rd person camera was normalized, the Metal Gear Solid games had a camera fixed a little bit over Snake. This perspective gives players a partial view of Snake in the screen, but more importantly, gave them a better view of the surroundings around them. That means they could see enemies or hazards they needed to hide from even when those factors are out of Snake’s field of vision.

The control system was also built around this, a system intended to make gameplay feel challenging while working with control limitations, again, around the original PlayStation controller. So in the original control scheme, Snake really auto aims in first person perspective.

For Metal Gear Solid Delta, players can choose to toggle between these classic controls, as well as a newer camera and control system. It adds the third person camera that most gamers are used to, and also includes aim down sights on top of toggling between third and first person camera.

Now, Konami also promised the original system is still in this remake. More interestingly, players can freely switch between these two systems in-game. For everything that it’s worth, Konami makes this promise:

“No matter what control and camera style you choose to play with, both will deliver that classic stealth espionage action.”

Konami has been working on remaking their Metal Gear games with newer control and camera conventions. That includes the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 version of Metal Gear Solid 3. Now, these attempts to modernize the control have had mixed reception with classic fans, but you can certainly get one of those fans to admit that Metal Gear Solid V felt more modern because it used those modern control schemes from the start. And yet, Metal Gear Solid V also offered the same stealthy gameplay.

Hopefully, what Konami has really accomplished with Metal Gear Solid Delta is further refinement in their modern control systems. This remake isn’t as dramatically different as Capcom’s Resident Evil remakes, but those benefited from Capcom’s choice to fully incorporate modern controls. But we’ll see how well Konami executed on these goals when we finally get this remake in our hands.