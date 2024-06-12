Final Fantasy 9 Remake Potentially Found in Epic Database

More and more evidence for a remake is coming to light.

Rumors of a Final Fantasy 9 remake have been swirling around since 2021 and the infamous Nvidia GeForce Now database leak. Square Enix has never confirmed or denied its existence, and a new reference to the game found in the Epic Game Store database is adding tons of fuel to the fire.

Although the game’s title isn’t listed in the database, some telling references were first spotted by users on the Famiboards forum. These include the ‘Early-Purchase Bonus Tetra Master Starter Pack’ and ‘Pre Order Bonus Thief’s Knife.’ There’s also a ‘Cuisine Set.’

Fans of the classic RPG will recognize Tetra Master as the card game in Final Fantasy 9. The main character, Zidane, is a thief who uses knives as his main weapon, and the character Quina Quen is obsessed with food. All in all, this seems like a strong argument for an impending remake announcement.

The database also included files relating to Final Fantasy XVI on PC.

Earlier this month, leaker Midori claimed that the Final Fantasy 9 remake was still in development and is very far along.

“I do not have any firm information on the scope of this title or a firm release period right now. This title could be released before the end of this fiscal year, but I am not certain right now,” they wrote.

Final Fantasy 9 was released for the PlayStation in July 2000. It was re-released in 2010 as a PS1 classic on the PlayStation Store and was compatible with the PSP and PlayStation 3, with PlayStation Vita support added in 2012. An enhanced port was released in 2016.