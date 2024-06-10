Star Wars Outlaws Showcases New Gameplay Quests and Features

The gaming week continues, as the Ubisoft Forward showcase has just started, and things are already getting incredibly interesting. As many likely predicted, they started the show with Star Wars Outlaws, which is easily the most anticipated Ubisoft game of the year, if not the last few. There were actually two trailers shown during the opening segment, with the first being focused on the gameplay elements that protagonist Kay Vess will have to go through to become the outlaw she needs to be. To that end, we learned of a key new gameplay mechanic that will heavily augment how everything goes in your own personal scoundrel adventure.

The key revelation is that Kay Vess won’t learn her scoundrel-style skills on her own by simply leveling up. Instead, she’ll have to roam the galaxy to get clues on where to find people who may be able to help her and get new abilities as a result. The trailer focuses on going to the legendary planet of Tatooine, where a gunslinger is there and may be able to give Kay a new way to shoot her foes. As she finds out, even getting information on this gunslinger isn’t easy, and it requires her to get deep into Hutt-controlled territory.

It’s here we see another new twist: how you can interact with her animal buddy, Nyx. Nyx has impressive senses and can help her spot whoever is nearby, giving Kay an edge when it comes to making plans and dealing with threats. These experts will help Kay in numerous ways, from how to shoot foes with ease to doing sleight-of-hand tricks that can help her in a pinch. If you wish for her to become the best outlaw in the galaxy and pull off the heist that might change her life, you’ll definitely want to seek them out.

The other trailer gave a recap of events and showcased the setting of Star Wars Outlaws rather well. With everything on the line, Kay Vess, Nyx, ND-5, and the people she meets along the way will heavily affect the galaxy around them, and the galaxy will respond in kind. If you betray one group, they’ll come after you, and you’ll need to be mindful of every territory they control. Space battles can happen at any time, and they, too, can affect your standing with the syndicates.

The game arrives on August 30th. Are you ready to be an outlaw?