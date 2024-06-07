It’s Revealed Why Cyberpunk 2077 Didn’t Have A New Game Plus Option

Cyberpunk 2077 was set out to be a good game before it released…then sadly it ran into a lot of problems where it was basically almost breaking peoples PC setups. After a ugly start, the game received many updates and was even republished after being taken down to be worked out. So after a rocky start, the game did still receive many likes from the community and also game critics as well.

After quite a bit of time now, the lead quest designer for the game spoke out about why a “New Game Plus mode” was not added to the game according to GameRant. Even though all of its updates, the game still hasn’t received this much wanted and needed option to the game yet. However, the issue basically comes down to the fact that it just didn’t fix.

The lead quest designer that we mentioned before, basically that the New Game Plus compatibility would just not work with other gameplay elements so it was impossible for it to be added. This is when the developers wanted players to try other ways of doing these playthroughs.

Sadly, the development will has come to an end, so updates won’t really be a thing much anymore for Cyberpunk 2077. Which means that this wanted New Game Plus mode won’t be added. For now, it doesn’t seem like there is much ahead for the game from the developers. Cyberpunk 2077 is develope on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC.