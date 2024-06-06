Sonic Is Getting Yet Another Collaboration Already

Super Monkey Ball is a game that has been around for a little bit now, and it is an adorable little game where players take on the form of a monkey and roll around in colorful balls to defeat levels and win matches. Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble will be available only on the Nintendo Switch starting June 25. Players will be able to purchase it for $49.99 for the standard edition for the game.

Now, there is already news that a Sonic collaboration will be happening with the game and it isn’t even released yet. Sonic has been around doing a lot of collabs lately with places like iHop, but also in games like Angry Birds and more.

Players will be able to purchase Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy individually in the game or players can purchase them all bundled together as well. It will cost about $24.99 all together for players to own all of these characters from their childhood. These characters will be available in Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble’s Adventure and Battle modes, and according to VGC, they will also all have different stats as well making playing with each one even more interesting.

There will also be a a version of the game where players can purchase both the game and its Sega Sonic DLC as well. Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble releases on June 25 for Nintendo Switch making a comeback after not having a new game in a while.