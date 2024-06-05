Alan Wake 2 DLC Might Get Detailed At Summer Game Fest

Alan Wake 2_20231028173654

There have been many games in recent years that took their sweet time to get made and released, and Alan Wake 2 was one of those titles. The follow-up to the hit horror title seemed like a shoo-in many years ago, but various factors kept Remedy Entertainment from making it. Then, when they did get to make it, they wanted to ensure it was everything fans wanted and more. Thankfully, it was so good that it won numerous awards, was nominated for Game of the Year, and still sticks out in the minds of fans for its narrative, creativity, and, yes, the musical number.

To that end, Remedy noted last year that the game would be getting DLC, and it was unveiled to be called “Night Springs.” This is a direct reference to a TV show that was highlighted within Alan Wake 2, and is a reference to certain “supernatural” and “reality-warping” shows that we can all cite from the real world.

On the game’s official Twitter, an “ad” was placed for the DLC, noting that fans could expect to see and hear more on June 7th. That’s the day that the Summer Game Fest arrives, and that means we’re likely going to get a first look at the DLC there:

Dark Triangle Coffee. Just coffee, nothing else. Have a sip at Night Springs' One and Only Coffee World.



Join the percolation on June 7th… in Night Springs.#NightSprings pic.twitter.com/qzXEwVxDWB — Alan Wake 2 (@alanwake) June 4, 2024

Here’s the official description that Remedy gave last year for the DLC:

“Visions and dreams. Fiction is written and coming true. Fiction collapses and remains just words on a page. These are those stories… in Night Springs. Play as several familiar characters from the world of Alan Wake and experience the unexplainable in multiple self-contained episodes of Night Springs.”

There are many ways you can interpret that text, including trying to guess who the characters will be within those episodes. Hopefully, the reveal at the Summer Game Fest will shed some light on what’s happening, and when players will get to enjoy it.

Furthermore, it should be noted that there’s a second DLC on the way via “The Lakehouse.” Little information is known about it, including its release date. However, Remedy said that it’d take place in a government facility that was supposed to be doing some research, and then everything went wrong. Given the vagueness of certain things, it could be that this DLC ties into another Remedy franchise if you read between the lines.

No matter what, fans will be excited to drop back into this universe whenever the content arrives.