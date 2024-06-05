Kingdom Hearts Drops PC Requirements For Steam Release

Last month, there was huge news for Kingdom Hearts fans, as the franchise was officially confirmed to be coming to Steam! That was a huge reveal because previously, they were only available on PC via the Epic Games Store, and many people didn’t even know they were there, nor were they going to go get an account so they could play them there. That store doesn’t have the best reputation. Regardless, the games are coming to Steam in just over a week, and people can’t wait to play. To prepare them for that experience, the Steam PC requirements for the games have been dropped.

You can see them below and then determine if you’re able to play them on your PC. Given that most of these were made for the PS2 era and some handhelds before being upgraded a bit, you should be fine if you’ve got a recent PC, but still, you should check the requirements below and see whether you’re good to go or not.

As covered previously, this is the entire Kingdom Hearts saga on Steam, from the original groundbreaking title to the most recent entry that came out on PS4. There’s even a special “Masterpiece” bundle that you can get, which contains the entire saga in one shot.

The series has been a part of gamers’ lives for decades now, and it’s so interesting to see it finally come to a platform that almost everyone can get it on. We’re really curious to see how the sales of these ports will be when next week arrives because it could breathe even more life into the franchise. Plus, we know that Square Enix is doing everything it can to bring all of its main titles to multiple systems, as they’ve been dealing with massive profit loss for a while now, and that has led to a “restructuring” that we’re starting to see the fruits of.

Plus, we know that the series isn’t over, as the fourth mainline entry is coming. If rumors are to be believed, we might even hear more about the game at D23. This will apparently be the start of a new story within the franchise, but details are still scarce.

The Steam ports will also be a great way for players new to the franchise to catch up and be ready for the next game whenever it drops. So it truly is a special time for fans old and new. We’ll see how it all plays out on June 13th.